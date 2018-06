Sounding Off on Physical, Emotional & Sexual Assault: 19 Stars Who Gave a Voice to the Voiceless

Following the release of her new movie I Feel Pretty, which chronicles a woman’s journey to self-confidence, Schumer opened up about her own struggles along her journey. She told Oprah on OWN’s SuperSoul Conversations podcast that her ex convinced her that she “wasn’t lovable and he was the only person who could ever possibly love me.”

“I got hurt by accident a lot. He didn’t realize how hard he’d grabbed me or shook me or pushed me, and I would fall and hit something then I’d be hurt,” Schumer explained. “I can picture being thrown on the hood of a car like it was an hour ago.”

“It’s so out of body,” she continued. “You think, ‘I’m not this woman, who is this woman? This can’t be me.’ I’m not that kind of woman, and then you realize there is no kind of woman. It happens to all [women].”

The comedian also spoke about educating people on the “gray areas” of consent through her stand-up, revealing that she “lost her virginity while I was asleep…. In my stand-up, I would say if she’s asleep that’s a no.”