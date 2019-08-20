Every Photo of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's Super Private Relationship

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx rang in the New Year on a yacht together in late December 2018. It wasn’t the first time the pair had done some traveling: in May 2017, they took a trip to Paris together.
The couple, who had been linked since 2013, made a rare public appearance in January 2019 at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala.
Though they arrived separately, the pair were seated next to one another and could be seen chatting.
And wildly gesticulating while enjoying what we can only imagine was an amazing conversation.
And smiling about something that we can only assume was super adorable!
And gazing adoringly into each other’s eyes.
In April 2019, the pair were spotted on a stroll in New York City, looking super comfy.
The pair posed for a photo at a public event for the first time at the Met Gala in May 2019.
An insider said of the couple at the time, “When they can spend time together, they do. When they’re busy and they can’t, they don’t. They are two adults who enjoy each other’s company and have for a long time.”
If anything can unite us all, it’s enthusiasm for Cardi B.
We’re going to have to assume this was high on the list of potential “Christmas card” photos list before the split.
The pair didn’t walk the carpet together, but they did show up in the same limo and take a group photo with Jourdan Dunn, designer Zac Posen, Nina Dobrev, Julia Garner, Gia Coppola, Andrew Garfield and Vito Schnabel.
In fact, Zac Posen captured this shot of Jamie Foxx looking “handsome” on his way to the event. Handsome and handy – he’s playing the role of train wrangler for Katie’s major gown.
Posen also caught a quick shot of the couple holding hands, and once the pair were seated together at their table inside the event, he shared the evidence.