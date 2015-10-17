Jamie Dornan's wife Amelia Warner clung tight to the hunky actor as they strolled around London on Friday

Jamie Dornan and Wife Amelia Cuddle Up During a Matching London Stroll (See Her Baby Bump!)

Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia Warner put up a united front – in fashion – during a London outing on Friday.

Although Warner – who’s pregnant with the couple’s second child – tried to keep her baby bump under wraps in a long coat, her budding belly managed to peek through.

The Northern Irish actor and Fifty Shades of Grey star walked closely next to the British actress and musician.

The pair, who share a daughter, Dulcie, 23 months, chatted as they strolled arm-in-arm.

Both the hunky star and Warner, both 33, donned navy outerwear for the day date.

Dornan looked trim in a dark blue jacket, with a gray scarf and gray jeans, while his wife went for a matching monochromatic wool coat, sweater and blue denim jeans.

Earlier this month, the actor sent the Internet into the tizzy when he munched on pizza and watched TV on Britain’s Googlebox.