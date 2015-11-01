The couple wed in front of their family and friends in Santa Barbara, California

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg Get Married in Glamour on Halloween – See the Photos

This is one Halloween they’ll remember forever.

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg exchanged vows Saturday afternoon in front of their family and friends during a beautiful ceremony at El Capitan Canyon in Santa Barbara, California, a source confirms to PEOPLE. Martha Stewart Weddings was the first to report the news.

The three-day event kicked off on Friday when they hosted a “boos and booze” welcome dinner and party in the woods, where guests were encouraged to wear costumes. (The dress code for the ceremony itself was simply cocktail attire.)

Greenberg shared photos on Instagram ahead of his nuptials, including showing off his Marty McFly costume for Friday’s festivities.

Greenberg also shared a shot of a breathtaking view on Saturday morning, writing, “BLESSED.”

Engaged in late 2013, Chung, 32, and Greenberg, 37 – who star in the movie Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong together – split their time between New York and Los Angeles and have been linked since 2012.

Chung worked with Monique Lhuillier to design a dress for her big day, and her bridesmaids wore pale blue, grey and black dresses from Lovers + Friends.

“I want them to all feel sexy, so we had a champagne fitting and we adjusted it to their bodies,” she said last month. “I kind of wish I went a lot more bold, but it’s too late for that. I’m the most annoying bride!”

Her own gown was a combination of two dresses, and her “something old” came from her dad. “There’s this coin that my sister gave to me that my dad used to carry around in his pocket,” she said. “It’s been his good-luck charm all his life, so I kind of want to sew in a little pocket for that.”

Leading up to the wedding, Chung celebrated her bridal shower with a garden-inspired affair in August and partied with her closest girlfriends in Mexico for her bachelorette bash last month.