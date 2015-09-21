Retired tennis star James Blake, who was mistakenly tackled, handcuffed and detained in New York City on Sept. 9 while he was waiting for a car to go to the U.S. Open, is scheduled to meet on Monday with city mayor Bill de Blasio, PEOPLE confirms.

Blake might also be meeting with Police Commissioner William Bratton, according to the Associated Press, though as of Monday afternoon, the NYPD had not been able to confirm that meeting to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Blake wants the officer who tackled him, James Frascatore, fired for his behavior.

“I don’t think he deserves to have a badge,” Blake, 35, previously told Good Morning America. “I hope he can never do that to anyone else and get away with it. I hope he can never do that again under the shield of the New York Police Department.”

The officer’s badge and gun have been taken pending an investigation.

On Sept. 11, The New York Times reported that Frascatore had a history of excessive force complaints from civilians but was cleared of any wrongdoing by the NYPD when they investigated the claims.

Both Bratton and de Blasio have apologized to Blake for his experience, the AP reports.