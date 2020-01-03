Before the Break: A History of YouTube Stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau's Relationship

With just hours left before saying “I do,” Mongeau shared a YouTube video dedicated to her husband-to-be.

Throughout the nearly 8-minute long video, appropriately titled, “I love you, Jake Paul,” the popular YouTuber delivers an emotional speech.

“It is 6:00 a.m. on July 28, 2019,” Mongeau shares at the beginning of the clip. “I am about to go get on a plane and go get married. But first I had to make this YouTube video.”

Admitting she was “nervous” to speak so frankly about her feelings, Mongeau explains that she got the idea to make the video after being approached by a fan at the airport, who questioned what about Paul that she loved.

“I realized in that moment that the only person I never want to question why I love you is you,” she says.

Although the pair have only been together for just two months, Mongeau said she has been amazed at how much they have in common.

“To be honest with you, with a life like mine and a path like the one I’ve walked, you don’t really meet people who understand you — ever. You just meet people who pretend to,” she says. “I could never speak again and you’d be able to write out what’s in my head.”

Mongeau, who is currently starring in an MTV show which centers around her 21st birthday and her relationship with Paul, went on to share that she’s the best version of herself whenever the couple is together.

“My best ideas are the ones I think of with our brain and my best self is the reflection I see when I look into your eyes, and my best life is one lived by your side,” she says.

Wrapping up the video, Mongeau explains that to simply refer to the pair as partners in crime “would be a f—ing understatement.”

“Home is a feeling and never a place and I could pick up right now and never go home again so long as I’m by your side. I’d give you every last ounce of my youth without thinking twice because I couldn’t spend it better anywhere else,” she adds. “And I have no idea where this crazy f— rollercoaster is headed, but I can’t look forward because I can’t stop looking at you.”

In the final seconds of the video, a black-and-white clip of the couple embracing suddenly fills the screen. “Thank you for slow dancing with me while they scream. I love you,” she says.