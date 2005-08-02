Jake & Kirsten: In Sync?

Kirsten Dunst, 23, and Jake Gyllenhaal, 24, strike identical poses while sharing a poolside snack in Hollywood recently. “Synchrony, when you have multiple body parts matching, is something you usually see in twins and couples who’ve been married for a long time,” says body language expert Patti Wood. “It’s a great predictor of success when you’re dating.”
WALK THIS WAY
The couple follow in each other’s footsteps while out recently in New York City. “Synchrony in movement makes you feel really good to be around that person,” says Wood. But the couple, who dated for two years before breaking up last summer, reveal some wariness: “He’s guarding his heart; she’s hiding the palm of her hand,” says Wood. “They’re both protecting their privacy.”
MIRROR, MIRROR
Even before their split, the pair were a couple of copycats (eating lunch in Los Angeles in 2003, top, and 2004). “Their elbows are out to protect themselves from the paparazzi,” says Wood. “But their chins and heads are positioned similarly. They’re showing each other, ‘This is how we really feel.'”
