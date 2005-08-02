Jake & Kirsten: In Sync?

They won't say they're back together, but their body language speaks volumes. PEOPLE investigates. By Emily Fromm

People Staff
August 02, 2005 02:00 PM
<p>Kirsten Dunst, 23, and Jake Gyllenhaal, 24, strike identical poses while sharing a poolside snack in Hollywood recently. &#8220;Synchrony, when you have multiple body parts matching, is something you usually see in twins and couples who&#8217;ve been married for a long time,&#8221; says body language expert Patti Wood. &#8220;It&#8217;s a great predictor of success when you&#8217;re dating.&#8221;</p>
POOL CUES

<p>The couple follow in each other&#8217;s footsteps while out recently in New York City. &#8220;Synchrony in movement makes you feel really good to be around that person,&#8221; says Wood. But the couple, who dated for two years before breaking up last summer, reveal some wariness: &#8220;He&#8217;s guarding his heart; she&#8217;s hiding the palm of her hand,&#8221; says Wood. &#8220;They&#8217;re both protecting their privacy.&#8221;</p>
WALK THIS WAY

<p>Even before their split, the pair were a couple of copycats (eating lunch in Los Angeles in 2003, top, and 2004). &#8220;Their elbows are out to protect themselves from the paparazzi,&#8221; says Wood. &#8220;But their chins and heads are positioned similarly. They&#8217;re showing each other, &#8216;This is how we really feel.'&#8221;</p>
MIRROR, MIRROR

POOL CUES

WALK THIS WAY

MIRROR, MIRROR

