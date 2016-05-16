Jaime King Taps a Live Audience to Help Her Finish Her Poetry Book with Kris Kidd

She’s best known for modeling and her work on screen as an actress, but turns out Jaime King is also quite the poet.

On Sunday, the star invited her fans to help her and Kris Kidd – the co-author of her upcoming poetry book – finish their final 10 poems during an experimental evening in Hollywood at The Evil Rock N Roll Cat.

The night kicked off with musical performances by Dana Williams and Gold Star Music and a dance choreographed by King for Haley Messick, Emma York and Brooklin Cooley, three young dance prodigies.

“The Final Chapter, hosted by designer Juju Sorelli at her store The Evil Hollywood Rock N Roll Cat (WWD named Juju top 10 new designers to watch), was an immersive live art performance in which my co-author and I used full audience participation to live write with their personal stories and experiences poems that will complete the final chapter of our upcoming book. I was so lucky to have three of the finest young dancers perform,” King tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Gold Star and Dana Williams opened the evening with their incredible music. This was such an honor to bring live performance art to Los Angeles and I hope to bring more of it to this city. People were so happy that in a town where they come to become entertainers, that there was a free, open to the public experience in which they could fully partake in.”

Topping off her all-black ensemble with a red cape that featured the words “Dead End Justice,” King and Kidd then asked the audience – who stayed hydrated thanks to water passed out by the actress’s husband Kyle Newman – to provide words and phrases to help them write their poems.

Given suggestions such as “unicorns” or “dirt,” the poets “were intense and serious,” a guest tells PEOPLE. “Jaime took every suggestion to heart, especially about finding the balance between what we do for money and who we actually are as people.”

King announced her collaboration with Kidd more than two months ago on Instagram, calling it a “match made in heaven.”

•Reporting by ABBY STERN