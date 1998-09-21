Jagger Baby Hearing Delayed

A hearing about child support for the infant son of Mick Jagger has been delayed until June 19. Model Luciana Morad, 29, is seeking an increase in child support to $35,000 from $10,000 a month for Lucas, her son with Jagger. The hearing was set to begin in New York Family Court yesterday, but Morad’s lawyer Raoul Felder sought a delay until Jagger’s legal counsel supplies a written explanation as to why he opposes the increase in support. Lucas, born last May, is Jagger’s seventh child. Following his liaison with Morad, Jagger’s marriage to model Jerry Hall ended.