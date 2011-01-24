Emma Bunton of Spice Girls Gets Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend
The singer and Jade Jones are parents to one child and expecting a second
Credit: Courtesy Emma Bunton
After 11 years together, former Spice Girl Emma Bunton and boyfriend Jade Jones are getting married.
“Yahooooo I’m Engaged!” Bunton Tweeted along with a photo showing her ring. “Love you Jade! I’m a very happy lady!!”
Bunton, 35, announced last fall she was expecting her second child with Jones, 31 – a former boy band singer who is now a chef – in May. The couple also have a 3½-year-old son named Beau. – Mike Fleeman