Jade Goody to Be Immortalized in Wax?

Jade Goody has died but she certainly won’t be forgotten. Next up for the late British reality star is a possible place in London’s premier wax museum.

“As far as we know the people at Madame Tussauds are thinking about it,” Goody’s rep, Max Clifford, confirms to PEOPLE. “Although there have been reports that it was Jade’s dying wish to be immortalized in wax, that’s not true. But Jade would have loved to know she made it into the museum, and her family would be delighted too.”

A rep for Madame Tussauds did not return calls.

Goody, 27, died March 22 after battling cervical cancer. She was buried in a white coffin east of London on April 4 by husband Jack Tweedy, 21, and her family, after a procession watched by thousands.

“Her family have only one stipulation about her model,” says Clifford about any prospective wax likeness. “She will need to be smiling.”

Meanwhile, Clifford confirms that plans are afoot to make Goody’s colorful life into a biopic. “I am in Marbella, Spain, today and meeting several producers who are flying in to discuss a film deal,” Clifford told PEOPLE on Friday. “There has been such huge interest around the world about Jade that a film is looking likely. Simon Cowell has even been ringing me from Los Angeles about her.”