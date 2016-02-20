Jacob Tremblay Channels Brie Larson in Latest Instagram: 'Best Magazine Cover I've Ever Seen!'

Looks like Jacob Tremblay learned a little more than acting from his Room costar Brie Larson.

The young actor is Larson’s mini me as he imitates her pose on the cover of Elle in his latest Instagram.

“@brielarson Best magazine cover I’ve ever seen! #strikeapose #ellemagazine,” Tremblay, 9, captioned the photo.

In the snap, the child star channels Larson’s cover pose, standing with his hand to his neck as he gives the camera his best smize.

Tremblay and Larson have quickly become Hollywood’s cutest BFF’s, as the two have captured everyone’s hearts as they work the awards circuit together, and also been candid about what sparked their friendship.

“She like Star Wars like me. So that’s why we’re best friends,” Tremblay told PEOPLE last October. “And that was the beginning of our friendship.”