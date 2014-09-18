"I just couldn't stop kissing my family and thanking my God," the actor wrote

Twilight‘s Jackson Rathbone hit a harrowing spot on a JetBlue flight Thursday when his plane lost an engine mid-flight.

The 29-year-old actor’s wife Sheila and their son Monroe, 2, were also onboard.

In the star’s own words (via WhoSay), “We were on jetBlue flight 1416 to Austin from Long Beach. Our right engine exploded and our cabin filled with smoke. The oxygen masks did not deploy, but the brave stewardesses came around and manually deployed them. It was rough, the plane was rocking.”

“I recited the Lord’s Prayer as I held my son and my wife in my arms. The pilot came on the PA and let us know we lost the right engine. We were told to brace as we careened sharply back towards land. Over the PA, the pilot yelled ‘Brace!’ The stewardesses made it into a chant. I wrapped my arm around us. And we braced. Guided by our pilot, and I believe our guardian angels, we landed safely.”

“We landed safely. It wasn’t even all that rough, honestly. I just couldn’t stop kissing my family and thanking my God. The doors were thrown open, once on the tarmac. The stewardesses yelled for us to get out and as far away from the airplane as possible.”

“I grabbed my son and jumped down the inflated ramp, my wife following. We left all our personal effects onboard. Who cares. We were alive.”

“We’re safe. I’m grateful. From the bus, we all just followed one after another. I never felt so okay being a lemming.”

“Where are we going/don’t care we’re safe-face.”

