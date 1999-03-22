JACKO ON DIANA

Michael Jackson said in an interview in Britain’s Mirror published on Wednesday that the late Princess Diana used to telephone and confide in him. “The press were hard on her in the same way they were hard on me, and she needed to talk to someone who knew exactly what she was going through,” said Jackson. “She felt hunted in the way I’ve felt hunted. Trapped, if you like.” Jackson’s advice to Diana was: “Be strong, and be determined, and nobody can hurt you. Only you can hurt yourself — so be defiant.” He also called her relationship with Dodi Fayed, who died with her in the 1997 car crash, “a match made in heaven.” Jackson never met Diana’s sons, William and Henry, but said: “Diana desperately wanted me to meet her children, and we talked about it many times.”