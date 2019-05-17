Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis: Rare, Gorgeous Photos of the Iconic First Lady

The former First Lady and style icon, who would have been 90 in July, died 25 years ago on May 19, 1994. Look back at her amazing life with these rare photos that capture her style and global influence.

Alex Apatoff
May 17, 2019 12:00 PM
<p>With her family in Hyannisport, Mass.</p>
Summer 1963

With her family in Hyannisport, Mass.

<p>Wearing Lilly Pulitzer in Hyannisport, Mass.</p>
Summer 1960

Wearing Lilly Pulitzer in Hyannisport, Mass.

The Estate of Jacques Lowe/Getty
<p>Celebrating Christmas at the White House with her children and husband, and sister Lee Radziwill and her family</p>
Winter 1962

Celebrating Christmas at the White House with her children and husband, and sister Lee Radziwill and her family

Archive Photos Stringer/Getty
<p>Visiting sick children in the hospital</p>
Winter 1961

Visiting sick children in the hospital

John F. Kennedy Library/Getty
<p>At age 16</p>
In 1945

At age 16

RR Auction
<p>Riding a camel with sister Lee Radziwill</p>
In Pakistan, 1961

Riding a camel with sister Lee Radziwill

Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock
In her iconic wedding dress – which she didn't like at the time – in Newport, RI
Fall 1953

In her iconic wedding dress – which she didn’t like at the time – in Newport, RI

Bachrach/Getty
<p>Skiing in Gstaad, Switzerland</p>
Winter 1966

Skiing in Gstaad, Switzerland

Andre SAS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty
<p>At her wedding reception to Aristotle Onassis in Scorpios, Greece</p>
Fall 1968

At her wedding reception to Aristotle Onassis in Scorpios, Greece

Bill Ray/Time & Life Pictures/Getty
<p>Riding horses with son John Jr.</p>
Summer 1965

Riding horses with son John Jr.

Courtesy Kathy McKeon
<p>At the Columbus Day parade in Manhattan</p>
Fall 1960

At the Columbus Day parade in Manhattan

Getty
<p>Walking in London</p>
Fall 1975

Walking in London

<p>Leaving the hospital after welcoming son John Jr.</p>
Fall 1960

Leaving the hospital after welcoming son John Jr.

At the wedding of her personal assistant Rose McKeon
1976

At the wedding of her personal assistant Rose McKeon

John Twohig/Courtesy Kathy McKeon
<p>Filming an interview on what would have been her late husband&#8217;s 47th birthday in Hyannis, Mass.</p>
Spring 1964

Filming an interview on what would have been her late husband’s 47th birthday in Hyannis, Mass.

Getty
<p>With brother-in-law Sen. Edward Kennedy in New York, NY</p>
Summer 1980

With brother-in-law Sen. Edward Kennedy in New York, NY

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty
<p>With sister Lee Radziwill while touring Europe</p>
Fall 1951

With sister Lee Radziwill while touring Europe

Apic/Getty Images
