Jack Nicholson Mocked the Idea of Marrying Anjelica Huston

Anjelica Huston’s on-again, off-again love affair with Jack Nicholson was turbulent, to say the least.

The actress chronicles her 17-year relationship with the Departed star in her new memoir Watch Me, out today.

Most notably, Huston speaks candidly of the moment she suggested that she and Nicholson tie the knot.

“I [said], ‘If you had any balls, you’d marry me,'” writes Huston. “And he said, ‘Marry you? Are you kidding?'”

The 63-year-old actress goes on to say that she “sobbed for three days after that.”

Here are five over things we learned about the pair’s relationship from the tell-all:

1. Nicholson scared Huston

Huston recalls meeting a young Gwyneth Paltrow at a fundraiser for a senator. The then 12-year-old Paltrow took one look at Nicholson and told Huston, “That man scares me.”

“He scares me, too,” Huston answered.

2. She found his possessiveness attractive

After watching Nicholson flirt with a model at a restaurant, Huston tried to leave the table only to have the actor pull her back into her seat.

“Don’t ever stand up like that to leave,” he reportedly said to her. “I enjoyed his brief flash of possessiveness,” she writes.

3. He once bought her a Mercedes-Benz

Which Huston promptly crashed the day she got it. No word on whether he got her another one.

4. She beat him up when they finally broke up for good

“I don’t think I kicked him,” she writes of that brutal final breakup, “but I beat him savagely about the head and shoulders. He was ducking and bending, and I was going at him like a prizefighter, raining a vast array of direct punches.”

But he was impressed with her display of passion.

“Goddamn, Toots, you sure landed some blows on me. I m bruised all over my body,” he reportedly told her on the phone days after the final confrontation.

Huston writes she replied: “You’re welcome, Jack, you deserved it.”

5. She wanted to have Nicholson’s baby, but was not physically able

After actress Rebecca Broussard became pregnant with Nicholson’s baby, Huston felt “inadequate and bitter,” she writes.

“I had endometriosis, and had probably had it since my teens. I had undergone a laparoscopy, followed by a hysteroscopy, but a child was not to be.”