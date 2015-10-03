Jack Black Sings as Nacho Libre Character – Makes TV Hosts' Day

Taking a photo with a fan is nothing new for Jack Black – so it should be no surprise to see the actor take things to the next level.

Univision host Lourdes Stephen took it one step further when she asked the actor, 46, if they could sing one of her “favorite songs” together.

“I don’t want to take a picture with you,” Stephen says in the video. “I want to sing with you.”

When asked what song she is referring to, the TV host (without hesitation) starts singing “Encarnacién” from Black’s famed film Nacho Libre.

Being the pro that he is, the actor channels his inner Nacho Libre character and sings along to produce a spot-on duet.

Because the duet is so perfectly portrayed (harmonies and all), it seems as if it could have been rehearsed. However, based on Stephen’s reaction at the end, it’s highly unlikely!

“I’m so pleased to meet you,” Stephen says. “I’m such a fan.”

Before Black could respond, the Univision host belts out a good ol’, “Nacho!”