J.Lo's Lingerie to Go Public Next Fall

No more getting her knickers in a twist for J.Lo.

Instead, her panty line — to include “full-figure” underwear and bras — is due to hit 500 stores across the country next fall, reports the Associated Press.

Jennifer Lopez, 33, who already has sold about $175 million worth of products bearing her name, has signed an exclusive international deal with Warnaco to manufacture and sell her new collection, which will include underwear, loungewear and sleepwear, says AP.

“Jennifer’s femininity and signature style have made her a fashion icon and we are confident that JLO Lingerie will bring some new excitement to intimate apparel,” Joe Gromek, president and chief executive officer of the Warnaco Group, said in a statement. Warnaco’s other underwear labels include Calvin Klein, Lejaby and Body Nancy Ganz.

“I am honored to partner with Warnaco, an industry leader, to produce JLO by Jennifer Lopez Lingerie,” came the statement from Lopez. The singer-actress already has a fashion company, Sweetface Fashion Co., which designs, markets, manufactures and sells the JLO by Jennifer Lopez sportswear collection.

And what of her on-again, off-again love, Ben Affleck? Woman’s Wear Daily insists the two are back together again and due to get married somewhere “impenetrable” in California, while New York’s Daily News reports that the couple will wed in New York next month.