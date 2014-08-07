J.K. Rowling Pens Letter to Shooting Survivor Cassidy Stay

J.K. Rowling still knows how to make magic happen.

The Harry Potter author has reportedly written a letter to a shooting victim who quoted Professor Albus Dumbledore at her family’s memorial service.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When 15-year-old Cassidy Stay lost her parents and four siblings to a gunman in Texas last month, surviving a gunshot wound only because she played dead, she turned to Hogwarts’s favorite headmaster for guidance.

“In The Prisoner of Azkaban, Dumbledore says: ‘Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light,’ ” Stay quoted at her family’s memorial.

The quote kicked off an online campaign to get Rowling to meet the teen. And thanks to that campaign, the author has contacted Stay, sending her a letter in the voice of Dumbledore, according to the Daily Telegraph.

“We can confirm that J.K. Rowling was in touch with Cassidy Stay, however, the contents of the letter remain private,” a spokesperson told the paper.

In addition to the letter, which was handwritten in purple ink, Stay also reportedly received a wand, an acceptance letter to Hogwarts, a list of school supplies and a signed book.

As for the online campaign, the founders are happy to have made a difference in Stay’s life, but they still want her to meet Rowling.

“This afternoon, I talked to a friend of Cassidy’s who confirmed that J.K. Rowling did, in fact, write her a personalized letter from ‘Dumbledore’ (hand-written with purple ink),” a post on the site read Monday. “I’m so excited and ecstatic that we were all able to make a difference! How wonderful.”

The post continued: “However, I still really want J.K. Rowling to actually meet her. We might just have to keep this page going until that actually happens.”

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

Thank you for signing up!