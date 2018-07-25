Ivanka Trump Calls Karlie Kloss Her 'Sister' After Model Gets Engaged to Josh Kushner

Ivanka Trump was among the many to congratulate Karlie Kloss after the model announced her engagement to Josh Kushner — the first daughter’s brother-in-law — on Tuesday.

Trump, 36, is married to Josh’s brother Jared Kushner — who works as a senior advisor to President Donald Trump.

“So, so happy for you and Josh!” Ivanka wrote on Instagram, commenting on Kloss’ engagement announcement. “I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!”

Trump also commented on her brother-in-law’s Instagram post about the engagement, writing, “So incredibly happy for you Josh. You and Karlie are blessed to have found one another. Here’s to a lifetime of love, laughter + adventure for you both!”

The news came the same day that Trump’s namesake clothing and accessories brand announced it was shuttering.

Trump’s relationship with Kloss has always been unclear, as the pair have seemingly only been photographed in public together once, at the 2016 U.S. Open. Kloss, who said she voted for Hilary Clinton in the 2016 election, has avoided making any statements about Trump or the Kushners.

Kloss showed off her massive engagement ring in a video on her Instagram story, shot while she got her hair and makeup done for a photo shoot in Beijing.

The 25-year-old model’s ring appeared to be a cushion cut diamond in a platinum solitaire setting with a diamond pavé band.

“My phone is blowing up with the sweetest messages from loved ones. This poor make up artist is gonna kill me,” Kloss wrote over the clip.

Josh, a venture capitalist, “proposed a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York,” a source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE before Kloss announced the engagement on social media.

The two have been dating since 2012, and have managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

“It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life… Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring.’ There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life… I’ve got nothing to hide, though!” Kloss previously explained during an interview with Porter.

While the couple have yet to reveal a wedding date, they recently got back from a romantic vacation to Italy where they celebrated their future nuptials.

“They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

Wrote Kloss on Instagram: “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍”