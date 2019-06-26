Ivana Trump Breaks Up with On-Off Ex-Husband No. 4, Rossano Rubicondi: 'I Just Want to Be Free'

Image zoom From left: Ivana Trump and Rossano Rubicondi in 2008

Ivana Trump is “done” with marriage — and done with her fourth ex-husband, Rossano Rubicondi, with whom she has had an on-off relationship for more than a decade.

“The relationship just ran its course,” Trump, 70, told Page Six in an article published Wednesday.

“Rossano spends a lot of time in Italy and I spend a lot of time in New York, Miami and Saint-Tropez, and he has to work,” she said. “The long-distance relationship really doesn’t work. We had a good time and are friends. The split was amicable.”

If the line sounds familiar, that’s because Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, said something similar back in 2008 after separating from Rubicondi, 47, only a few months into their marriage.

“Rossano wants to live in Miami and work in Milan,” she said then. “But I am a New Yorker and my family, friends and businesses are here. As the beautiful song says, ‘Que será, será!‘ “

Still, in 2009, Ivana told PEOPLE she and Rubicondi were not in fact divorcing: “It’s not a 24-7 marriage, but we’re both enjoying it!”

Later that year, though, file for divorce she did, according to the Associated Press. By 2011 she and Rubicondi had finalized their split — but were reconciled soon enough. Last year, the two appeared on Italy’s version of Dancing with the Stars.

The couple first wed in a lavish ceremony at Mar-a-Lago in Florida in April 2008. A multi-hyphenate to match Ivana — who has sold her own fragrances and jewelry, written books and competed on reality TV — Rubicondi has been described as an actor, businessman and model and, according to Page Six, had been mulling plans to start a pizzeria in New York City.

Speaking with Page Six this week, Ivana said all that was now behind her.

Ahead? A “fabulous summer” in Saint-Tropez.

“I am once again a single woman,” she said. “I have the freedom to do what I want, with whomever I want to, and I can afford my lifestyle.”

Image zoom From left: Ivana Trump and Rossano Rubicondi appearing on Italy's Dancing with the Stars in 2018 Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty

“I don’t want to get married again,” Ivana told Page Six. “I’m done. You get married because you want a family. I have three kids and grandkids. I just want to be free and go where I want to go with whoever I want. I want to be a free woman.”

There would be no more need of new men. She already had enough.

“I like to have companions, and I have plenty of men who take me for lunches and dinners and balls or charity events,” she said. “I don’t want to be attached.”

Mother to the president’s three eldest children — senior White House aide Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who run their father’s real estate business — Ivana has maintained an affable relationship with her first ex but has eschewed her own turn toward the political. She and the president were married from 1977 to 1992.

She published a memoir about their family, Raising Trump, in 2017.

She did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the split; Rubicondi could not be reached but told Page Six, “Ivana is always family for me.”