"I get along with all my ex-husbands," Ivana Trump tells PEOPLE

Ivana Trump Is Voting for Ex-Husband Donald – and She Thinks He'll Win: 'He's Going to Run the Country as a Business'

Donald Trump may not be polling well with female voters but we know one woman who’ll likely be casting her ballot for the billionaire businessman this November – his ex-wife Ivana Trump.

“I think he’s going to win,” Ivana told PEOPLE of the presumptive GOP nominee at the 28th Annual FIT Foundation gala at the Plaza Hotel on Monday. “Yes, of course I’m going to vote for him. He’s going to run the country as a business. He’s going to negotiate. And he knows how to make decisions.”

Ivana and Donald endured a messy public divorce in the early 1990s but the former model says that whatever personal issues the exes may have had are all water under the bridge now.

“I get along with all my ex-husbands,” Ivana said. “You have the past, and that is past. I never have a problem with my ex-husbands.”

These days, Ivana is just enjoying being a grandmother to her eight grandchildren, including daughter Ivanka‘s newborn son, Theodore.

“It’s eight grandkids between Donald Jr. and Ivanka now,” the proud grandmother told PEOPLE. “Actually, Ivanka’s older kids, Arabella and Joseph, and Theo, Theodore, were in my house this afternoon. And we played and played and played. It was great. They sing for me, they dance for me. They played around, had candies, little nuts.”