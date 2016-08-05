It's Britney, Beach! Britney Spears Lays in the Waves in Cool Coral Bikini

Hot on the heels of the announcement of her new album and the filming of the video for its first single, “Make Me,” Britney Spears took some time off for some fun in the sun.

The 34-year-old blonde bombshell hung at the beach on Thursday, laying in the sand in a cool coral bikini.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Spears appeared to be all giggles during her sun-soaked adventure, letting the waves wash over her in a soundless video posted late in the evening to her Instagram page.

“Another great day!” she captioned the video.

On Wednesday, Spears announced that her ninth album, Glory, will be released on Aug. 26 – calling it “the beginning of a new era.” It’ll be the first new album from the “Stronger” singer since 2013’s Britney Jean.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Britney Spears Break Into Jimmy Kimmel’s Bedroom in the Middle of the Night!

The record is just the latest feat in her ongoing comeback tour. Following a show-stopping medley of hits at the Billboard Music Awards – where she took home the Millennium award – in May, the performer released her latest single, the G-Eazy collaboration “Make Me,” last month.