It's Britney, Beach! Britney Spears Lays in the Waves in Cool Coral Bikini
Britney Spears: princess of pop, queen of bikini videos
Hot on the heels of the announcement of her new album and the filming of the video for its first single, “Make Me,” Britney Spears took some time off for some fun in the sun.
The 34-year-old blonde bombshell hung at the beach on Thursday, laying in the sand in a cool coral bikini.
The sorbet swimsuit, by L*SPACE by Monica Wise, hugged Brit Brit’s toned body perfectly, with it’s halter-cut top and peekaboo cut-out bottom.
Spears appeared to be all giggles during her sun-soaked adventure, letting the waves wash over her in a soundless video posted late in the evening to her Instagram page.
“Another great day!” she captioned the video.
Of course, this isn’t the first time Spears has shown off her washboard abs and tan body to her Instagram fans. The pop princess has all but perfected the art of bikini videos – twirling for her haters in some and chillaxing poolside in others.
On Wednesday, Spears announced that her ninth album, Glory, will be released on Aug. 26 – calling it “the beginning of a new era.” It’ll be the first new album from the “Stronger” singer since 2013’s Britney Jean.
The record is just the latest feat in her ongoing comeback tour. Following a show-stopping medley of hits at the Billboard Music Awards – where she took home the Millennium award – in May, the performer released her latest single, the G-Eazy collaboration “Make Me,” last month.
“My sister is in a badass place right now,” Spears’ younger sibling, country singer Jamie Lynn Spears, told PEOPLE in June. “I think we need to focus on what an amazing place everyone is in, especially her. She’s kicking ass right now!”