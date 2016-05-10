The singer says her daughter was her inspiration behind the track, which will be featured in the upcoming film,

It's All in the Family for Pink! 'Just Like Fire' Video Features Husband Carey Hart and Daughter Willow

It’s all in the family!

Pink‘s latest music video for her empowering song “Just Like Fire” features her husband, Carey Hart, and their 4½-year-old daughter, Willow Sage.

The singer previously told PEOPLE that little Willow inspired the track, which will be featured in the upcoming Alice Through the Looking Glass.

“She’s my inspiration for everything,” the mom, 36, said. “I think of little girls like her when I m doing something like this because I want it to be fun.”

She added, “I think of that spirit Willow has, where she’s totally uninhibited and wants to dance around naked, and that’s how I go into the song.”

The Alice in Wonderland-themed music video opens with Hart asking his wife, who is (of course!) hanging from a trapeze, “Are you just going to hang around all day?”

Fast forward to an adorable Willow, who is mesmerized by a blue butterfly. The little one, who is sporting funky, pink pigtails, willingly decides to follow it through the looking glass and into a magical world full of tea parties, fields of flowers and colorful characters.

In the end, Pink seems to have let all the magic go straight to her head.