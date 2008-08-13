Isaac Hayes's Cause of Death Revealed: Stroke

Soul singer Isaac Hayes apparently died of a stroke Sunday, the sheriff s department in Memphis, Tenn., revealed Tuesday.

Steve Shular, a spokesman for the sheriff s department, said an autopsy was not performed, but paperwork filed by Hayes’s family physician, Dr. David Kraus, listed the cause of death as a stroke, the Associated Press reports. Shular said Kraus told investigators he was treating Hayes, who was 65, for high blood pressure.

Hayes was found Sunday by family members lying on the floor of his Memphis home beside a treadmill that was still on.

Hayes’s family released a statement commemorating the singer: “While he was an iconic figure to many, to us he was husband, father and friend. We will ever miss his love, wisdom, humor and the familiar comfort of his voice.”

A memorial service will be Monday at Hope Presbyterian Church in Cordova, Tenn., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.