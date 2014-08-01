Garner steps out with what looks like an emerging baby bump

Is a New Baby on the Way for Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck?

Is she or isn’t she?

A new photo of Jennifer Garner as she steps out in a cool and generous summer top suggests that the mother of three may be expecting one more.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After taking their children – Violet, 8, Seraphina, 5, and Samuel, 2 – for a hometown visit with her parents in Charleston, West Virginia, in June, the Draft Day actress, 42, flew solo to meet up with husband Ben Affleck, 41, as they celebrated their ninth anniversary last month at a Royal Oak, Michigan, restaurant.

Affleck has been shooting scenes in Detroit for the new Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

Thank you for signing up!