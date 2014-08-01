Is a New Baby on the Way for Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck?

Garner steps out with what looks like an emerging baby bump

By Andrea Billups
Updated December 02, 2020 01:32 AM
Advertisement
Credit: Splash News Online

Is she or isn’t she?

A new photo of Jennifer Garner as she steps out in a cool and generous summer top suggests that the mother of three may be expecting one more.

After taking their children – Violet, 8, Seraphina, 5, and Samuel, 2 – for a hometown visit with her parents in Charleston, West Virginia, in June, the Draft Day actress, 42, flew solo to meet up with husband Ben Affleck, 41, as they celebrated their ninth anniversary last month at a Royal Oak, Michigan, restaurant.

Affleck has been shooting scenes in Detroit for the new Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

sign me up

Thank you for signing up!

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com