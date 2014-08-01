Is a New Baby on the Way for Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck?
Garner steps out with what looks like an emerging baby bump
Advertisement
Credit: Splash News Online
Is she or isn’t she?
A new photo of Jennifer Garner as she steps out in a cool and generous summer top suggests that the mother of three may be expecting one more.
Following
After taking their children – Violet, 8, Seraphina, 5, and Samuel, 2 – for a hometown visit with her parents in Charleston, West Virginia, in June, the Draft Day actress, 42, flew solo to meet up with husband Ben Affleck, 41, as they celebrated their ninth anniversary last month at a Royal Oak, Michigan, restaurant.
Affleck has been shooting scenes in Detroit for the new Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice.