Ireland Baldwin Leaves Rehab – and Debuts New Brunette 'Do

Ireland Baldwin has left rehab and returned home to continue her recovery.

The 19-year-old model checked out of SOBA Recovery Center in Malibu, California, after three weeks of treatment for emotional trauma but will still participate in the facility’s programs, a source tells PEOPLE.

She was also spotted out in Malibu with a new brunette hairstyle, which she debuted on Instagram last week.

Baldwin, who is the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, announced she was seeking treatment in a series of Tweets on April 13, writing that she wanted to “just get away for a little bit.”

“Someday I’ll feel ready to share my story,” she Tweeted.

When Baldwin entered rehab, her uncle Daniel Baldwin, who introduced his niece to the center, told PEOPLE, “I love Ireland very much. I am so proud of her for finding the courage to take these very important steps in her life. SOBA is the best possible place for her to be.”

A source said earlier this month that the rehab stint was not drug- or alcohol-related.

“She’s just been in some tough situations lately, and it s gotten a bit stressful and overwhelming, so she s just being proactive. She s in there to get the tools she needs to move forward in a positive direction,” the source told PEOPLE.

Baldwin also denied claims of having alcohol problems herself, Tweeting before her announcement, ” ‘Intensive partying’ haha Apparently I’m in rehab for intensive partying soooo I’m just going to lay pretty low for a bit and maybe get some frozen yogurt.”

• Reporting by MELODY CHIU

