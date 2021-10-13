Introducing PEOPLE's Ones to Watch 2021: Get to Know Hollywood's Rising Stars

Why She's Hot: After haunting performances in The Handmaid's Tale, Sharp Objects and Euphoria, Sweeney, 24, mesmerized in the acclaimed HBO drama The White Lotus as a calculating, entitled daughter in a wealthy family. Next, she's producing and starring in the HBO Max series The Players Table alongside Halsey.

She Worked Hard for Her Shot: "When I was 13, I created a five-year business plan for my parents so they could see what I could do if they let me audition,"says Sweeney, who grew up in Spokane, Wash. "We couldn't afford plane tickets, so we would drive to L.A. for an audition and back the next day." Eventually her parents agreed to move to L.A., where they initially struggled, which makes sharing her current success even sweeter. "Sometimes I get teary thinking about it," she says.