Celebrating International Women's Day: These 12 Women's Words Will Undoubtedly Inspire You

ON OWNING YOUR EMOTIONS
“Never be ashamed of what you feel. You have the right to feel any emotion that you want and to do what makes you happy. That’s my life motto.”
– Demi Lovato
ON STANDING UP FOR YOUR BELIEFS
“In my moments of doubt, I’ve told myself firmly – if not me, who? If not now, when? If you have similar doubts when opportunities are presented to you, I hope those words might be helpful.”
– Emma Watson
ON DOING 'ENOUGH'
“No matter how different women are, we all seem to share the guilt that we’re not doing enough. If anything, I would say that as long as you’re doing your best, it’s more than enough.”
– Jessica Alba
ON DOUBLE STANDARDS
“During my separation, I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ve been waiting for this divorce to go through, so now I’m going to date someone but … for women, you’re so judged and everyone’s saying, ‘Oh, she’s still married.’ Why can men do this – or during someone’s marriage if they cheat or whatever – [and] no one throws stones at them? Why am I cast as some jezebel?”
– Khloé Kardashian
ON CHANGING THE STATUS QUO
“Here’s my hope: If you’re in politics, media, the tech industry, or working as an entrepreneur or a teacher or a construction worker or a caregiver, you know the problems we are all facing. I urge each one of you to ask yourselves: What do we do now? That’s a big question. What is it in life that you think you can’t accomplish? Or what is it that people have said that you cannot do? Wouldn’t it feel really good to prove them all wrong? Because I believe ambition is not a dirty word. It’s just believing in yourself and your abilities. Imagine this: What would happen if we were all brave enough to be a little bit more ambitious? I think the world would change.”
– Reese Witherspoon
ON LIVING WITHOUT REGRET
“I just don’t really believe in mistakes and worst choices. Everything I have done and not done has made me who I am.”
– Elisabeth Moss
ON BEING 'SEXY'
“To me, ‘sexy’ is a kind of beauty, a kind of self-expression, one that is to be celebrated, one that is wonderfully female. Why does the implication have to be that sex is a thing men get to take from women and women give up?”
– Emily Ratajkowski
ON LIMITS THAT DON'T EXIST
“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.”
– Michelle Obama
ON FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS
“Women’s rights are human rights.”
– Hillary Clinton
ON GIVING YOURSELF A BREAK
“There’s one thing. Don’t make it so hard for yourself. Stop bashing yourself up. Don’t make it so hard for yourself. You don’t deserve it, and nobody deserves it. You wouldn’t do that to anybody, so stop doing it to yourself.”
– Charlotte Rampling
ON BANNING 'BOSSY'
“I just love bossy women. I could be around them all day. To me, bossy is not a pejorative term at all. It means somebody’s passionate and engaged and ambitious and doesn’t mind learning.”
– Amy Poehler
ON EARNING RESPECT
“Respect isn’t something you command through intimidation and intellectual bullying. It’s something you build through a long life of treating people how you want to be treated and focusing on your mission.”
– Lena Dunham