Celebrating International Women's Day: These 12 Women's Words Will Undoubtedly Inspire You

Words to live by from Demi Lovato, Amy Poehler, Michelle Obama and more
By Diana Pearl
March 08, 2020 08:30 AM

1 of 12

ON OWNING YOUR EMOTIONS

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“Never be ashamed of what you feel. You have the right to feel any emotion that you want and to do what makes you happy. That’s my life motto.”

– Demi Lovato

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

ON STANDING UP FOR YOUR BELIEFS

Mike Marsland/WireImage

“In my moments of doubt, I’ve told myself firmly – if not me, who? If not now, when? If you have similar doubts when opportunities are presented to you, I hope those words might be helpful.”

– Emma Watson

3 of 12

ON DOING 'ENOUGH'

Katie Jones/Variety/REX Shutterstock

“No matter how different women are, we all seem to share the guilt that we’re not doing enough. If anything, I would say that as long as you’re doing your best, it’s more than enough.”

– Jessica Alba

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

ON DOUBLE STANDARDS

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

“During my separation, I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ve been waiting for this divorce to go through, so now I’m going to date someone but … for women, you’re so judged and everyone’s saying, ‘Oh, she’s still married.’ Why can men do this – or during someone’s marriage if they cheat or whatever – [and] no one throws stones at them? Why am I cast as some jezebel?”

– Khloé Kardashian

Advertisement

5 of 12

ON CHANGING THE STATUS QUO

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

“Here’s my hope: If you’re in politics, media, the tech industry, or working as an entrepreneur or a teacher or a construction worker or a caregiver, you know the problems we are all facing. I urge each one of you to ask yourselves: What do we do now? That’s a big question. What is it in life that you think you can’t accomplish? Or what is it that people have said that you cannot do? Wouldn’t it feel really good to prove them all wrong? Because I believe ambition is not a dirty word. It’s just believing in yourself and your abilities. Imagine this: What would happen if we were all brave enough to be a little bit more ambitious? I think the world would change.”

– Reese Witherspoon

6 of 12

ON LIVING WITHOUT REGRET

Jim Spellman/WireImage

“I just don’t really believe in mistakes and worst choices. Everything I have done and not done has made me who I am.”

– Elisabeth Moss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

ON BEING 'SEXY'

Rich Fury/Invision/AP

“To me, ‘sexy’ is a kind of beauty, a kind of self-expression, one that is to be celebrated, one that is wonderfully female. Why does the implication have to be that sex is a thing men get to take from women and women give up?”

– Emily Ratajkowski

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

ON LIMITS THAT DON'T EXIST

Paul Morigi/WireImage

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.”

– Michelle Obama

Advertisement

9 of 12

ON FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS

NCNA

“Women’s rights are human rights.”

– Hillary Clinton

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

ON GIVING YOURSELF A BREAK

Agatha A. Nitecka

“There’s one thing. Don’t make it so hard for yourself. Stop bashing yourself up. Don’t make it so hard for yourself. You don’t deserve it, and nobody deserves it. You wouldn’t do that to anybody, so stop doing it to yourself.”

– Charlotte Rampling

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

ON BANNING 'BOSSY'

John Shearer/WireImage

“I just love bossy women. I could be around them all day. To me, bossy is not a pejorative term at all. It means somebody’s passionate and engaged and ambitious and doesn’t mind learning.”

– Amy Poehler

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

ON EARNING RESPECT

Jason Merritt/Getty

“Respect isn’t something you command through intimidation and intellectual bullying. It’s something you build through a long life of treating people how you want to be treated and focusing on your mission.”

– Lena Dunham

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.