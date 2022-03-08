Alba shared a thoughtful post about daughters Honor and Haven, writing, "As a mama of two daughters, I am constantly fighting to leave this world better than I found it - not only for them, but for every single person in the world and for the next generations of girls to come. Like all mothers, I want to #breakthebias so my children can have the opportunity to chase their dreams regardless of their gender."

The actress and entrepreneur detailed the gender bias she faced launching her Honest Company, adding, "No matter who you are or where you come from, our differences should always be valued and celebrated."

Alba also announced she will celebrate women all month long by joining in on the #BuyFromHer challenge, which spotlights women-owned businesses that "incorporate ethical practices and prioritize people and the planet 🌏."