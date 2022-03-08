See How Stars Are Marking International Women's Day 2022
From touching tributes to supporting women-owned businesses, this is how celebrities are honoring the women in their lives today
Gwyneth Paltrow
The proud mom paid tribute to her daughter Apple, who "gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet."
"And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else," she added.
Michelle Obama
The former First Lady wrote about two girls she's met through the Girls Opportunity Alliance, Turipamue Kazohua and Sonali Pathak. Both faced challenges with remote schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic, initially lacking access to technology. But both connected with organizations supported by the Girls Opportunity Alliance — and thrived.
"Today, Turipamue is applying for college scholarships and leadership positions at school, and Sonali is studying for exams and working at a local café—all while keeping up with her karate classes," Obama wrote. "I am so proud of these ladies for the example they are setting for others just like them in their communities."
Jessica Alba
Alba shared a thoughtful post about daughters Honor and Haven, writing, "As a mama of two daughters, I am constantly fighting to leave this world better than I found it - not only for them, but for every single person in the world and for the next generations of girls to come. Like all mothers, I want to #breakthebias so my children can have the opportunity to chase their dreams regardless of their gender."
The actress and entrepreneur detailed the gender bias she faced launching her Honest Company, adding, "No matter who you are or where you come from, our differences should always be valued and celebrated."
Alba also announced she will celebrate women all month long by joining in on the #BuyFromHer challenge, which spotlights women-owned businesses that "incorporate ethical practices and prioritize people and the planet 🌏."
Bernice King
The lawyer, activist and daughter of the late Martin Luther King, Jr. put a spotlight on her extraordinary beloved aunt, Dr. Christine King Farris.
Elton John
The singer used the day to talk about the Urgent Action Fund, encouraging his followers to learn more and support the people of Ukraine if they can.
Kim Kardashian
If there's one thing the mogul wants everyone to know today, it's that "anything is possible if you work hard." Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story that she is super proud of her Kim Kardashian: Hollywood game, and that she hopes "it inspires you to chase your dreams!"
Chris Pratt
"I would be lost without you... cheers to the funny, smart, tough, nurturing, loving, patient, wise, compassionate, hard-working, raw, real, and whole women in my life," the star wrote on Twitter.
"Celebrating you today and always," he continued. "Thank you. #InternationalWomensDay"
Eileen Gu
The Olympic gold medalist and model shared a clip from six years ago of herself giving a speech on Title IX — a law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives funding from the federal government — and the importance of representation and equity in sports.
"3 olympic medals and at least a foot of growth later, my message remains unchanged," she captioned her Instagram post, which also features her at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, modeling and the important women in her life.
Greta Thunberg
The climate activist believes March 8 should be focused on "protesting against and raising awareness about the fact that people are still being oppressed or treated differently because of their gender," she wrote on Instagram.
Her followers applauded her message with supportive comments.
"Absolutely true," one wrote.
"Real words 💜," added another.
Elizabeth Warren
Sen. Warren looked back on her 2020 presidential run and the number of girls she met on the campaign trail.
"They're going to make so much history—because that's what girls do—and make us proud in so many ways," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a few photos from her precious meetings.
Lisa Ling
The journalist celebrated her oldest daughter Jett's 9th birthday, which happens to land on International Women's Day. She shared a sweet message on Instagram, writing that her "hope is that she and girls everywhere know that the sky is truly the limit for them."
President Joe Biden
The president took the day to recognize his vice president, Kamala Harris, the first woman to hold the job.
"I'm proud to serve alongside Vice President Harris and so many other women leaders in my Administration," Biden wrote.
"Because of their trailblazing careers, future generations of girls will grow up seeing themselves in a new light."
Kim Cattrall
The actress shared a particularly poignant post, "remembering all women fighting war," she wrote.
Lauren Conrad
Conrad and collaborator Hannah Skvarla invited pals including Jordana Brewster, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Lindsay Price to an International Women's Day luncheon in L.A. celebrating their venture The Little Market, a non-profit that helps support artisan women from around the world. The event also honored civil rights icon Dolores Huerta, who received the Changemaker Award from Stephanie Beatriz.
Adamari Lopez
Actress, author and TV personality Lopez and her daughter Alaïa Costa, celebrated the day via their support of the 2022 'Mujeres Imparables' (Unstoppable Women) initiative by Telemundo.