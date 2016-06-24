INSTANT Is Here! New Platform Unites the 'New Famous' Digital Stars from Social Media

A groundbreaking new mobile video platform is set to unite the bevy of digital artists emerging from YouTube, Instagram, Vine, YouNow, Musical.ly and social media’s biggest platforms.

INSTANT, the new platform designed exclusively for mobile, will cover everything happening with “The New Famous,” parent company Time Inc. announced on Friday.

The big news came out of VidCon 2016, the annual conference in Anaheim, California, which brings together the largest, hippest group of online creators.

Featuring 100 percent video content, INSTANT will cover the best of entertainment, beauty, fashion, food and social media – all in daily snack-sized, share-worthy videos called “Instants.” Every franchise and feature on INSTANT aims to be snappy, addictive and implicitly share-worthy.

Musical.ly’s top artist Baby Ariel, YouNow star RudanC and Vine sensation and Bizaardvark star Jake Paul will help create original content for the site as part of its “Launch Squad.” They’ll be joined by YouTube singer and actress Teala Dunn, fashion and beauty guru Mia Stammer (aka MamaMiaMakeup) and DJ Mini Matt – the pooch of YouTube star iJustine and INSTANT’s very first “Petfluencer.”

The group will also work closely with INSTANT’s editorial team, running various events and live programming while helping spread the word about the site.

Watching the site’s all-video content will be easy. Its design allows the audience to engage with clips immediately and intuitively, without interruption. The experience feels like that of an app, but with no download required.

Four original series will be included in INSTANT’s launch. “You Should Follow” unearths mesmerizing social up and comers on the brink of fame, while “Just the Tip” lets some of the biggest digital gurus guide newbies through the essentials tips and tricks of growing their social stardom.

“The INSTANT Mix,” meanwhile, will give users the hottest tunes and curated covers, and “Around the World” shows fans the global phenomenons taking the web by storm.

INSTANT, which is part of the PEOPLE and EW network, is also partnering with HelloGiggles‘s best and most popular contributors to create original and syndicated franchises for the platform.

Musical.ly and YouNow will partner with the new platform too. INSTANT will promote Musical.ly’s “Muser Monday” challenge, featuring the best mash-ups and music video themes of its “Musers” on the site. YouNow star and “Launch Squad” member RudanC will kick off a brand-new summer show called IRL, brought to you by both platforms.

Some INSTANT programing will live on the sites and channels of PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and HelloGiggles.

Degree Deodorant has signed on as INSTANT’s exclusive advertising sponsor. The world’s first deodorant activated by movement, Degree will provide native advertising content to support and generate awareness around the editorial offering.

“We’re thrilled that INSTANT is live and that we can finally share its vibrant, addictive experience with our audiences,” said Will Lee, Digital Editorial Director for PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly. “With an all-star editorial team led by Editorial Director Kirstin Benson, our ‘Launch Squad’ of exceptionally talented digital artists, and a partner like Degree Deodorant, INSTANT is a product we are tremendously proud to reveal to the world.”

WATCH the new famous at INSTANT.me. Join the conversation with the hashtag #INSTANT and experience INSTANT online @instantdotme (Twitter), @instantdotme (Instagram), @instantdotme (Snapchat), Facebook.com/instantdotme (Facebook), and @instantdotme (Musical.ly).