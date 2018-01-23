From standing up to abusers in court to creating impactful art, these ladies have kicked-off 2018 in badass fashion, and their exemplary strength is already inspiring us to follow suit.

Halsey

The singer shared a stirring poem, titled “A Story Like Mine,” in front of thousands of protestors at the 2018 Women’s March in Los Angeles.

Her nearly five-minute-long recitation vividly recounted multiple sexual assaults and a miscarriage.

here is my entire “A Story Like Mine” poem from today’s #WomensMarch2018 in NYC tw: rape / assault. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/l3fji73woM — h (@halsey) January 20, 2018

“It’s 2002 and my family just moved and the only people I know are my mom’s friends, too, and her son,” she said. “He’s got a case of Matchbox cars and he says that he’ll teach me to play the guitar if I just keep quiet. And the stairwell beside apartment 1245 will haunt me in my sleep for as long as I am alive and I’m too young to know why it aches in my thighs, but I must lie, I must lie.”

Millions of viewers were touched by Halsey’s powerful work after she posted a clip online.

I’m truly humbled and overwhelmed by the support I’ve gotten in the past day. Im comforted and saddened by all who can relate. We are in this together. — h (@halsey) January 22, 2018

Aly Raisman

The Olympic champion showed incredible fortitude while delivering her victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing of former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar, who pleaded guilty to several counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in November, has been accused of sexual abuse by over 130 women and girls including Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney.

“The tables have turned, Larry. We are here. We have our voices, and we are not going anywhere. And now, Larry, It’s your turn to listen to me,” Raisman said in court.

“You never healed me. You took advantage of our passions and our dreams. Imagine feeling like you have no power, and no voice. Well you know what Larry, I have my power and my voice, and I will use them,” she continued. “I am here to face you, Larry, so you can see I’ve regained my strength, that I’m no longer a victim. I’m a survivor. I am no longer that little girl you met in Australia, where you first began grooming and manipulating.”

Raisman’s quest for justice is extending far beyond Nassar’s sentencing. After three USA Gymnastic board members resigned in the wake of the abuse scandal, she called for an independent investigation of both the USAG and the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Thoughts on USOC's statement pic.twitter.com/hygTV6nNXd — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) January 23, 2018

“Over the weekend, the USOC released a statement shamelessly taking credit for a few USAG resignations (note: not fired), as though they’re addressing this problem,” she wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. “But they are still not acknowledging its own role in this mess. ZERO accountability! It’s like none of us were ever abused!”

Greta Gerwig

When the 2018 Oscar nominations were announced, Gerwig became the fifth female to ever be recognized in the Best Director category.

In total, Gerwig’s directorial debut, Lady Bird, is up for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

“It’s been beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” the writer-director told PEOPLE of the film’s success. “I genuinely can’t believe what a warm response it’s gotten, and it means so much to me because I’ve always wanted to be a writer and director, and to be embraced like this has been the thrill of my life. And it’s great too because it makes it so much easier for me to make my next movie, and the next movie and the movie after that, and that’s what it’s really all about.”

Oprah Winfrey

Unless you were banned from the Internet in the days following the 2018 Golden Globes, you heard about the Cecil B. DeMille award winner’s empowering speech, which was by far the highlight of the ceremony.

The expansive speech reflected on everything from freedom of the press, to Hollywood representation, and sexual harassment and assault.

One of the most affecting moments concerned Recy Taylor, who was raped by a group of white men in Jim Crow-era Alabama.

“The men who tried to destroy her were never persecuted,” Winfrey said. “Recy Taylor died 10 days ago, just shy of her 98th birthday. She lived as we all have lived, too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men. For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up.”

The speech had the entire Globes audience on their feet.

Nicole Kidman

As her Big Little Lies performance earned her honors including a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and an Emmy, Kidman has used her platform to draw attention to a number of issues inside and outside of the entertainment industry, including ageism.

“How wonderful it is that our careers today can go beyond 40 years old,” she said during her SAG awards acceptance speech. “Twenty years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives. That’s not the case now. We’ve proven that we are potent and powerful and viable. I just beg that the industry stays behind us. Our stories are finally being told, it’s only the beginning.”

At the Globes, the actress made a point of addressing the abuse her Big Little Lies character faces. “This character that I played represents something that is the center of our conversation right now: abuse. I do believe and I hope that we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them,” she said.

Scarlett Johansson

Johansson also took to the stage at the L.A. Women’s March. During her speech, she slammed people who publicly support the Time’s Up and Me Too movements while “preying” on others in private.

“In light of the recent revelations regarding abuse of power, and sexual harassment, and the question of consent versus coercion, I find myself pensive, taking time and digging deep to understand where we are, and how we got here. My mind baffles,” she told the crowd.

“How could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault, while privately preying on people who have no power? I want my pin back, by the way,” the actress continued.

A rep for Johansson confirmed to PEOPLE that the “pin” comment referred to James Franco, who wore a Time’s Up pin to the Golden Globes just before several women came forward with sexual harassment allegations against him.

Franco’s attorney has denied the accusations of five women who spoke to the Los Angeles Times about his behavior as an acting teacher and mentor.