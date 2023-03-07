Celebrating Women's History Month: These 20 Women's Words Will Undoubtedly Inspire You

Words to live by from Amy Poehler, Michelle Obama, Oprah and more

By Diana Pearl
Published on March 7, 2023 03:31 PM
01 of 20
Michelle Obama
Former First Lady Michelle Obama. Paras Griffin/Getty

"There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish."

Michelle Obama

02 of 20
Rihanna
Rihanna. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer."

— Rihanna

03 of 20
Emma Watson
Emma Watson. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

"In my moments of doubt, I've told myself firmly – if not me, who? If not now, when? If you have similar doubts when opportunities are presented to you, I hope those words might be helpful."

— Emma Watson

04 of 20
Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after the women's singles second round match between Nina Stojanovic of Serbia and Serena Williams of the United States at Australian Open in Melbourne Park
CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock

"The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Make sure you're very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind and above all, be humble."

Serena Williams

05 of 20
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba. PIERRE VILLARD/SIPA/Shutterstock

"No matter how different women are, we all seem to share the guilt that we're not doing enough. If anything, I would say that as long as you're doing your best, it's more than enough."

Jessica Alba

06 of 20
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"Here's my hope: If you're in politics, media, the tech industry, or working as an entrepreneur or a teacher or a construction worker or a caregiver, you know the problems we are all facing. I urge each one of you to ask yourselves: What do we do now? That's a big question. What is it in life that you think you can't accomplish? Or what is it that people have said that you cannot do? Wouldn't it feel really good to prove them all wrong? Because I believe ambition is not a dirty word. It's just believing in yourself and your abilities. Imagine this: What would happen if we were all brave enough to be a little bit more ambitious? I think the world would change."

— Reese Witherspoon

07 of 20
Beyonce Knowles-Carter
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

"We have to teach our boys the rules of equality and respect, so that as they grow up gender equality becomes a natural way of life. And we have to teach our girls that they can reach as high as humanly possible."

— Beyoncé

08 of 20
Elisabeth Moss visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" on February 27, 2020 in New York City
John Lamparski/Getty

"I just don't really believe in mistakes and worst choices. Everything I have done and not done has made me who I am."

— Elisabeth Moss

09 of 20
Oprah's Favorite Face Masks
Getty Images

"When you undervalue what you do, the world will undervalue who you are."

Oprah Winfrey

10 of 20
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 20, 2020 in Milan, Italy.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

"To me, 'sexy' is a kind of beauty, a kind of self-expression, one that is to be celebrated, one that is wonderfully female. Why does the implication have to be that sex is a thing men get to take from women and women give up?"

— Emily Ratajkowski

11 of 20
Image
Clemens Bilan/Getty

"There's one thing. Don't make it so hard for yourself. Stop bashing yourself. Don't make it so hard for yourself. You don't deserve it, and nobody deserves it. You wouldn't do that to anybody, so stop doing it to yourself."

— Charlotte Rampling

12 of 20
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton. Cindy Ord/WireImage

"Women's rights are human rights."

— Hillary Clinton

13 of 20
Co-host Amy Poehler attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021
Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

"I just love bossy women. I could be around them all day. To me, bossy is not a pejorative term at all. It means somebody's passionate and engaged and ambitious and doesn't mind learning."

— Amy Poehler

14 of 20
celebrating america
getty images

"What I want young women and girls to know is: You are powerful and your voice matters. You're going to walk into many rooms in your life and career where you may be the only one who looks like you or who has had the experiences you've had. But you remember that when you are in those rooms, you are not alone. We are all in that room with you applauding you on. Cheering your voice. And just so proud of you. So you use that voice and be strong."

— Vice President Kamala Harris

15 of 20
Malala

"We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave, to embrace the strength within themselves and realize their full potential."

— Malala Yousafzai

16 of 20
laverne cox
Rachel Murray/Getty

"Trans rights are women's rights ... I'm a woman but I'm also trans. It's about always including trans voices in discussions about women's rights."

— Laverne Cox

17 of 20
dolores-huerta-1.jpg
Huerta at the 2018 Academy Awards.

"We as women should shine light on our accomplishments and not feel egotistical when we do. It's a way to let the world know that we as women can accomplish great things!"

— Dolores Huerta

18 of 20
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"Other women who are killing it should motivate you, thrill you, challenge you, and inspire you."

Taylor Swift

19 of 20
Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle. Shutterstock

"Women don't need to find a voice. They have a voice. They need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to be encouraged to listen."

Meghan Markle

20 of 20
The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment - Arrivals
Lena Dunham. Presley Ann/Getty Images

"Respect isn't something you command through intimidation and intellectual bullying. It's something you build through a long life of treating people how you want to be treated and focusing on your mission."

— Lena Dunham

Related Articles
Women Who Inspire Women, Christina Aguilera, Queen Latifah, Amber Ruffin
Celebrities Share the Women Who Most Inspire Them
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
For Black History Month, Keke Palmer, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More Honor Living Legends Who Changed Their Lives
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone
Megan Thee Stallion
Southern Black Girls & Women's Consortium Shares Open Letter of Support for Megan Thee Stallion
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Meghan Markle Visits Her High School in New Podcast Episode: 'My Locker Was Right Over Here'
patricia_arquette
Patricia Arquette Talks Possible Facelift, 'Real Pressure' to Look Youthful in Hollywood
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex takes part in a discussion panel at the Women's Fund of Central Indiana.
Meghan Markle Appears at Indianapolis Event in Support of Women's Empowerment: All the Details!
Michelle Obama 2022 photo shoot for her book The Light we Carry
Michelle Obama Gets Real About Menopause: the 'Creep' of Weight Gain and Giving Up on 'Michelle Obama Arms'
Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin
See How Stars Are Marking International Women's Day 2022
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Stars Open Up About Their Trans Experiences, in Their Own Words
Michelle Obama 2022 photo shoot for her book The Light we Carry
Michelle Obama Shares Her Tricks for Managing Self-Doubt, Fear and These Anxious Times: 'Yes, I Struggle'
Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L) attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus
Meghan Markle Started Feeling a 'Negative Connotation' of the Word 'Ambitious' When Dating Prince Harry
Marilu Henner photographed on July 23, 2022 in New York, NY.
Celebrities Share Their Best Sex Tips
Malala Yousafzai, Asser Malik
Malala Yousafzai Celebrates 'Silver Jubilee' with Birthday Tributes from Husband, Michelle Obama and More
Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider
'Jeopardy!' Champion Amy Schneider Marks Transgender Day of Visibility with Visit to the White House
gloria allen
Beloved Trans Icon and Activist Mama Gloria Dies at 76: 'Forever in the Hearts of Many'