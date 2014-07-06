Inside Taylor Swift's 4th of July Weekend with Jaime King, Lena Dunham & More Famous Friends

The pop star spent the weekend with her many famous girlfriends

Taylor Swift spent the 4th of July with her star-studded friendship circle – and their Instagrams and Tweets prove girls really do just want to have fun.

Swift often posts one-on-one pictures with her famous BFFs (Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss and Sarah Hyland, to name a few), but it’s rare to see all of Swift’s gal pals together. That is, until the pop/country singer Tweeted a “family portrait” Sunday morning.

The cozy (but slightly NSFW) photo is like a game of spot the celebrity: Lena Dunham, Emma Stone, Jaime King, Ingrid Michaelson and Jessica Szohr (who also frolicked on the beach with Swift for her "22" music video) crowd around her in a giant group hug.

King, 35, also posted Instagram videos of the crew getting silly over the holiday weekend. In one slow-motion clip, Swift, 24, jumps into a pool riding an inflatable turtle. “There is only ONE ninja turtle in town and that is @taylorswift,” the Hart of Dixie actress wrote.

Another video shows musician Michaelson, Dunham and Swift struggling with their festive sparklers.

And in true Swift fashion, the weekend involved baking – and a nod to her idol Ina Garten.

