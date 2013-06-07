Inside Paris Jackson's Family Life

The hospitalization of Paris Jackson after her suicide attempt early Wednesday morning has once again placed the 15-year-old’s family life under a microscope.

Though co-guardian grandmother Katherine Jackson, biological mother Debbie Rowe and co-guardian cousin TJ Jackson have all visited Paris, the future of her home life remains unclear as the trio tries to determine what’s best for the teenager, who struggles to balance a normal childhood with the pressures that come with being part of her famous family.

“Katherine, Debbie and TJ are going to meet on this soon to discuss and come up with a plan,” a source close to the family tells PEOPLE.

After Michael Jackson died in 2009 at age 50, his mother Katherine was granted full custody of the pop icon’s three children, Prince Michael I, Paris and Prince Michael II (a.k.a. “Blanket”).

But following a series of events in August 2012 – including a reports of an altercation at the family compound and of 83-year-old Katherine having gone missing, before later being located in Arizona – Michael’s nephew and the children’s cousin, TJ Jackson, was named their temporary guardian.

While the source says TJ is considered “very hands on,” taking the kids to school and dealing with their meetings, Paris still felt that something was missing in her home life.

“Paris loves her grandmother but feels that Katherine can’t provide for her emotional needs,” says the source. “She and Katherine are close, but it just isn’t working for Paris. That’s why Paris has turned to Debbie Rowe. There is something missing in Paris’s life. The family hasn’t really taken this serious.”

Another source adds that with Michael’s wrongful death trial underway, Katherine is consumed by it, which leaves little time for Paris.

“[Paris] loves Katherine, but Katherine is dealing with the trial – and Katherine is an old woman. Just getting to the trial and back is a big deal for Katherine. She’s not really capable of giving Paris all the support she needs,” says an insider familiar with the situation.

“It’s really sad,” the insider adds. “Paris is the girl who has everything, but the girl who has nothing. She’s so alone.”

Says the source close to the Jacksons, “Paris went to UCLA Medical Center a few months back for depression and because she was feeling suicidal. She misses her father greatly. She was the center of Michael’s world. And it’s all different now. She’s just one of many grandkids now.”

Paris had recently connected with her mother, Rowe, but the reunion (which has Katherine’s support) may have been a cry for help.

“Paris is very unhappy and alone,” adds the insider. “She’s living in this place and there’s security and uncles and all these hangers-on. And she’s alone. That’s one of the reasons she reached out to Debbie Rowe – she wants a family, she’s missed her dad.”

• With Reporting By CHAMP CLARK and JD HEYMAN

