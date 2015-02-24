Inside Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez's Cozy Date Night!

She may be an Oscar winner, but Halle Berry skipped the ceremony this year, opting instead for an intimate date night with her husband, Olivier Martinez.

On Saturday night, the pair attended a bash hosted by Treats! Magazine, where they enjoyed a three-hour dinner. In between chats with the publication’s founder Steve Shaw, Martinez and Berry were “inseparable,” an eyewitness told PEOPLE. “They kissed and held hands throughout the night.”

The parents of 16-month-old Maceo, the couple have been married since 2013 and weathering reports of trouble in recent months, but fellow party attendees noticed no signs of strife.

“They were dancing,” says the onlooker. “They looked very happy.”

Other partygoers, who enjoyed a VIP lounge presented by OMNIA and Absolut Elyx cocktails, included Jason Statham, Ed Westwick and David Arquette – whose sister Patricia would win Oscar gold the next night!