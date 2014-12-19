Inside Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's PEOPLE Magazine Awards Date Night

The couple shared a cozy meal together after the PMAs

When you are rockstars, this is what date night looks like.

After a glamorous showing at the PEOPLE Magazine Awards on Thursday night, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale topped off the evening with some red wine and a little PDA.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Following the show at the Beverly Hilton, they scooted over to Craig’s for a romantic meal.

Dining with an older couple, they beamed as they shared photos on Stefani’s phone. In between sips of red wine and tucking into oysters, mashed potatoes and other goodies, the couple snuck in some sweet kisses.

Earlier in the evening, Stefani performed alongside her The Voice mentor Pharrell Williams and won the Style Icon Award.

During the show, she and Rossdale were seated near Jon Hamm and longtime love Jennifer Westfeldt, laughing with them during commercial breaks.

In the coming weeks, the musicians are looking forward to more cozy evenings together.

Stefani recently told PEOPLE that their family – which includes sons Kingston, Zuma and baby Apollo – will be skipping the holiday travel this year to have Christmas at home in California.

“Usually we trade off between London and here, but we’re gonna be here, and I’m just gonna go and squeeze my baby,” Stefani said. “I’m not gonna let anyone else touch him because he’s gonna be in my arms the entire time and I’m just gonna relax for a minute and be with my children.”