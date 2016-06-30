Iggy Azalea Says She Dumped Nick Young After She Caught Him Bringing Another Woman into Their Home

Less than two weeks after her split from Nick Young, Iggy Azalea is speaking out about why she split with the NBA player.

In true Azalea fashion, the 26-year-old rapper took to Twitter to say that she dumped the 31-year-old because she caught him cheating.

“I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage,” she wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

The tweet spree comes amid tabloid reports that Azalea ended her relationship with Young because he cheated on her with his former girlfriend – and mother to Young’s 4-year-old son, Nick Jr. – who is now allegedly pregnant with their second child.

Nick Young (left) and Iggy Azalea Michael Buckner/Getty

However, Azalea, who is currently judging X Factor Australia in her home country, wrote that she had no knowledge of the pregnancy rumors – until now.

“I have never even been told by nick that his baby mother is pregnant so if this is true I’m finding out via E news,” she tweeted, referring to an E News report about the alleged pregnancy.

In a follow-up tweet, the “Fancy” rapper wrote: “This is just like a second shot to the chest. And I feel like I don’t even know who the hell it is I’ve been loving all this time.”

Young has not commented publicly on the pregnancy rumors.

Azalea announced the breakup via Instagram on June 19, writing, “It’s never easy to part ways with the person you planned your entire future with.”

The split came nearly three months after Young was involved in an alleged cheating scandal. In March, a video surfaced apparently showing Young bragging about cheating on Azalea with other women.

The video was accidentally leaked online by his teammate D’Angelo Russell.