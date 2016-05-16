Iggy Azalea Rocks Engagement Ring During Vegas Concert

brightcove.createExperiences();

Iggy Azalea didn’t have to speak about her engagement to Nick Young while performing in Las Vegas on Sunday – she let her ring do the talking.

The pop star’s diamond stunner was on full display on her left hand as she cranked through a 25-minute set as part of CBS radio’s annual SPF party at the Cosmopolitan.

Iggy Azalea Isaac Brekken/Getty

During her set, Azalea rarely spoke, only exchanging quick pleasantries with the crowd of about 2,000 at the hotel’s outdoor pool area above the Las Vegas Strip.

Young was not seen in the crowd or backstage.

The singer, donning black above-the-knee boots a jacket, seemed in good spirits, often smiling and laughing with her DJ and backup dancers.

“I love you guys so much,” she said before leaving the stage.

This isn’t the first time since Young’s cheating scandal broke that Azalea has been seen rocking her ring. The stunner was still sitting pretty on her finger in early April at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Later that month, Azalea took to Twitter to confirm she and Young are still an item.