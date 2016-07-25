"They talked and seemed a little flirtatious," says a source about the duo

Moving on!

One month after officially ending her complicated engagement to Lakers star Nick Young, Iggy Azalea left the drama behind and flew to Vegas, where she was spotted letting loose on Saturday with French Montana.

Partying at Jewel nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino, the rappers were seen getting “a little flirtatious,” says a source.

As the newly single star performed a few of her hits, Montana – who arrived at the hot spot shortly after Azalea – “bopped his head, but didn’t seem to really know the songs,” adds the source.

Along with the rest of their group, the duo left the club together after 2 a.m.

One day before her club outing, Azalea posted a sexy mirror shot of her backside, simply captioning the photo “#Vegas.”

“I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage,” she wrote on Twitter in June.

Earlier this month, Young confirmed he is expecting a second child with his girlfriend Keonna Green.