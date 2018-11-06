Is It Getting Hot in Here? Idris Elba Describing His Sexiest Playlist Ever Is Going to Put You in Some Kind of Mood

Idris Elba, People’s newly-crowned Sexiest Man Alive, is a man of many talents, and all of them seem to be, well, pretty sexy. Did you know he just opened a cocktail bar in London? Trained himself to be a professional kickboxer? Can identify a number of British things, blindfolded? Have you seen him in a tuxedo? But perhaps his sexiest talent of all is his DJ career. After all, who better to put on a mood-setting playlist if you’re on a date? Who can make a road trip more romantic by creating the perfect mix? Who’s more well-equipped to pick your wedding song? (Are we getting ahead of ourselves here? Sorry, Sabrina!)

Luckily, you don’t actually have to be his fiancée to enjoy his sexy playlist-creating talents. Elba not only handpicked nine of the sexiest songs of all time for your new favorite Spotify playlist, but filmed himself all around London explaining just why these mood-setting jams make the cut. There are some classics (you can’t have a sexy playlist without Al Green), some throwbacks (hi, Jodeci) and, as he’ll note throughout the video, a whole lot of, well, sexy.

Watch the star narrate his ultimate romance playlist above – you may want to keep some ice water handy – then visit Spotify to play it all the way through. Don't be surprised if you find yourself dimming the lights, pouring some wine, and getting cozy … with your copy of People's Sexiest Man Alive issue, out this week.

