Idol Hopeful Goes Into Labor During Audition

It was an American Idol first when Dallas contestant Antoria Gillon performed her audition – in labor.

While waiting with 13,500 other hopefuls at Texas Stadium on Monday, 9-months-pregnant Gillon realized she was going to have her baby.

Not one to let her contractions block her chance at fame, however, she sang right through them. And the tryout turned out to be a success: Gillon will be back for the next round on the hit FOX show, the network announced.

Gillon was taken to a local hospital, where she gave birth to a healthy son she named Jamil Labarron Idol McCowan.

Baby Idol arrived early Tuesday morning weighing 6 lbs. 7oz.

As for next season’s TV Idol, its seventh edition is set to be born in January 2008.

• Reporting by MONICA RIZZO