21 Iconic Roles That Were Almost Played by Someone Else

While we can’t imagine anyone but Milo Ventimiglia play the role of the beloved patriarch in the family drama, Kate Hudson’s brother was in the running — but missed out on the opportunity due to scheduling conflicts.

“So I went in and read, and it went very well, and they wanted me to come and do a chemistry read with Mandy Moore,” the actor said during an interview on the podcast The Ladygang. “But this will tell you how much I love to fish.”

“I had a 10-day fishing trip planned. It’s my life! Fishing is a big part of my life and it was this 10-day fishing trip and my agent says, ‘We have to test, and they really like you, and this, this, and that,'” he recalled. “And I said, ‘Oh. I’m supposed to go on a fishing trip’… And he’s like, ‘Ok, yea…so? I mean this is a big thing.’ And I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to do my fishing trip, so…'”