Ice Cube Proves Hot in 'Barbershop'

The crowds flocked to “Barbershop” this weekend, as the warmhearted comedy emerged as the victor in the box-office race.

The film, which received positive reviews, stars Ice Cube (real name: O’Shea Jackson), 33, as the owner of a South Side Chicago barbershop that also serves as an informal social club for his neighborhood — until he loses it to loan sharks. The film chronicles his fight to get it back.

The year’s big sleeper hit, the $5 million Nia Vardalos star vehicle “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” remained in the No. 2 spot and crossed the $100-million mark, bringing its cumulative take to $110.7 million. It became the 15th movie of 2002 to hit $100 million and stands as a testament to the power of word of mouth.

The weekend’s Top 10, according to movie studio estimates, were as follows:

1. “Barbershop,” $21 million

2. “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” $11 million

3. “One Hour Photo,” $7.7 million

4. “Stealing Harvard,” $6.3 million

5. “Swimfan,” $6.1 million

6. “Signs,” $5.3 million

7. “City by the Sea,” $4.8 million

8. “XXX,” $3.3 million

9. “Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams,” $2.4 million

10. “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” $1.8 million