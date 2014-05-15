Armless Table Tennis Player: 'Nothing Is Impossible'

Ibrahim Hamato is a competitive table tennis player. But he’s got one very noticeable impediment: He doesn’t have arms.

“I had an accident when I was 10 years old, but I loved table tennis,” Hamato says in the above video. “Three years after my accident, I wanted to play again by holding the racket under my arm but it didn’t work out. After trying different options, I found myself playing with my mouth.”

Hamato was invited to the ZEN-NOH 2014 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Tokyo, Japan, as a guest of honor by International Table Tennis Federation President Adham Sharara. While there, he had the opportunity to watch and play against some of the world’s best table tennis players.

“Every match that I win makes me feel that I am achieving [my dreams],” Hamato says. “God willing, I will be better. Nothing is impossible and I hope one day to be a world champion.”