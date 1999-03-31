HOWARD'S BIG PART

It’s not exactly “Shakespeare in Love,” but it looks as though Howard Stern is finally going to star in his flatulence flick “The Adventures of Fartman,” declares Variety. The picture was to have started several years ago, but it somehow never took off. The shock jock will play Clyde Flatiron, a wannabe journalist working for a disreputable tabloid who is targeted for murder when he exposes a ruthless realtor. Thugs lace his high colonic with a nuclear cocktail, unwittingly turning his troubled digestive system into an odorific Three Mile Island.