Check Out PEOPLE in the '90s, a New Podcast About the Best Era in Pop Culture

Tune in on June 3 for a new podcast, PEOPLE in the '90s, presented by the magazine most qualified to discuss all things pop culture. PEOPLE in the '90s is a time capsule wrapped in a love letter while also posing as a podcast.

The new podcast is hosted by PEOPLE's Deputy West Coast Editor Jason Sheeler (favorite year: 1994) and Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal (favorite year: 1997).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

You'd better believe the magazine that ruled the '90s has the best view of it all, from 90210 to Reality Bites to Tae Bo and car phones, to Brad and Jen to Brad and Gwyneth to Brad and Gwyneth and Ben to Ben and Matt and Matt and Winona ... you get the idea.

Each installment will spotlight one PEOPLE issue (and one week) from 1990 through 1999. Listen as we return to the personalities and events which made the '90s memorable. We'll catch up with our favorite celebrities and flip our Tamagotchis over beloved flannel-shirted couples. We'll look back at forgotten, overhyped, or underrated pop culture gold. (Cruel Intentions, Clueless, and Natalie Imbruglia, duh). And we'll do it while wearing baby tees and drinking Sunny D. Okay, probably not the Sunny D. But probably baby tees.

Close your flip phone, fix your scrunchie, and tune in to PEOPLE in the '90s; it's the podcast version of hanging out with your besties as you thumb through a photo album.

Listen to a sneak peek of the podcast below or click here.

Paula Abdul and Jamie Lee Curtis Paula Abdul, Jamie Lee Curtis (source: Getty) | Credit: Getty (2)

Upcoming PEOPLE in the '90s episodes:

June 3: Elizabeth Hurley

June 17: Paula Abdul

June 24: Jamie Lee Curtis