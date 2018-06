Family Trips, Beach Outings & More: How the Stars Celebrated Father's Day

The singer celebrated the holiday on Instagram by sharing some of his favorite father-son photos since welcoming his son Silas in April 2015. “My son: it is my honor to be your Daddy. You make me feel a love that I didn’t know existed. I will ALWAYS be there… to pick you up when you fall, to lift you up when you are ready to soar, and to remind you that your humility will be your guide through this thing called life,” the father of one continued.