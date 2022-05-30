How Stars Are Spending Memorial Day Weekend 2022
From paying tribute to our armed forces to spending quality time with their families, here's how celebrities spent the unofficial first weekend of the summer
Lana Condor
Ahead of Memorial Day, Lana Condor gave a shoutout to her brother Arthur as he became an officer in the Navy. "I'm having a VERY PROUD sister moment," she captioned her post on Instagram. "It was such an honor visiting you during LA Fleet Week & getting to see your ship, USS Essex. I'm so very proud of you 🧭"
Dwayne Johnson
The Rock enjoyed his holiday weekend by riding around in his four wheeler and sipping on Teremana Tequila. "Enjoy your holiday weekend with your families - it's a special one," he wrote on Instagram.
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart celebrated Memorial Day in Somesville, Maine, which she described as "a beautiful American town with patriotic vibes."
"Our deepest sympathies and sincerest thanks to those who sacrificed their lives for us and our country," she captioned a photo of her standing behind an American flag on Instagram.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez kicked off the holiday weekend with some fresh air outside. "BBQ-Chic" she captioned her stylish post on Instagram.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Following her daughter Ruby's wedding, the actress shared several Instagram tributes in honor of Memorial Day. "Being a member of the Armed Forces and dedicating your life to the protection of your country is how this country came into existence," she wrote. "The bravery and sacrifice and selflessness that soldiers display, whatever branch, whatever job, whatever circumstance, we are only here because of their bravery. All of my fathers and many of my family have served in the Armed Forces and we honor them here today."
Melissa Joan Hart
Melissa Joan Hart attended a Memorial Day parade with friends over the holiday weekend. "Today is to remember each life lost to protect what we take for granted most days," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to all of the brave men & women who sacrificed everything, and thank you to their families."
Tarek El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa celebrated Memorial Day weekend with some summertime activities with their kids, including a Slip 'N Slide. "Sliding into summer like… 😎" the real estate investor captioned his Reel on Instagram.
Carrie Underwood
The country singer had a lazy holiday as she sipped drinks by the pool on her Instagram Story.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
The couple celebrated their daughter Zaya's 15th birthday with an outdoor celebration with friends and family. "We all love you sooooooo much and you make us proud every single day! You are such a gift and a blessing in all our lives," Gabrielle Union wrote on Instagram.
Sofia Vergara
"Feliz Memorial day weekend," the Modern Family alum captioned a photo of her and her dog on Instagram.
Oliver Hudson
Over the holiday weekend, Oliver Hudson soaked up the sun at a tropical location.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen enjoyed some fun family time with her kids, Luna and Miles, in N.Y.C. "A very New York weekend, featuring the high line, Washington square and innnnnncredible pho and sizzling beef short rib at hello saigon," she captioned the gallery of photos from their trip on Instagram.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox relaxed by the pool as she rang in her 50th birthday over the holiday weekend. "Happy birthday to me," she captioned a video of her strutting in her bikini.
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer documented her "Sunday Funday" with a poolside selfie. "Pool, worship music, sun, and gratitude," she captioned the post.
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson took a trip to Florida for the holiday weekend, which included riding polo ponies and a mini Pitch Perfect reunion.
Liv Lo Golding
Liv Lo Golding wished everyone a "happy Memorial Day weekend" as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month comes to a close. "I am really grateful for this years API heritage month," she wrote. "Holding breathwork and yoga classes for the community felt extra meaningful and left me thinking how we can all continue be leaders. If we help in the many ways we can, big, or small we will continue to be a powerful, positive and resilient community."
Nick Carter
After spending quality family time with his kids over the weekend, the Backstreet Boys singer paid tribute on Memorial Day, writing, "Today we honor all the men and women who have sacrificed so much to protect our freedom. We hope you all have a safe."
Kate Upton
The model paid tribute on Instagram, writing, "Today and every day we honor the courageous men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to serve our country."
Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey paid tribute on Memorial Day with a post that simply read, "Remember."
Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton celebrated Memorial Day weekend at the Indy 500, which he documented on Instagram.
Jessica Szohr
The Gossip Girl star relaxed by the pool with her daughter Bowie Ella Richardson on the holiday. "Pool szn is here! Wishing you all a safe #MemorialDay," she captioned her post.
Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton showed off her Memorial Day outfit and themed snacks in a collection of photos on Instagram.
Robin Wright
Robin Wright paid tribute on Instagram, writing, "In remembrance of all the brave men and women who have served, I would like to highlight three powerful stories of women I admire. Happy Memorial Day!"
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon shared a patriotic photo on Instagram writing, "Honoring all of the service men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Today and always."
Mario Lopez
Mario Lopez shared a sweet family snap of his family in Malibu enjoying the holiday weekend.
Barack Obama
The former president paid tribute on Instagram, writing, "On Memorial Day, we honor the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and pray for their families—who still love and grieve for them. May God bless our fallen heroes and all who serve."
Brian Littrell
The Backstreet Boys singer posted a video from a baseball game in honor of the holiday, writing, "Happy Memorial Day! Thank you to all who served and continue to serve in out military. We appreciate you and thank you for your sacrifice, so that we may live free. God Bless you and your family's 🇺🇸 always remembered."