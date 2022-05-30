How Stars Are Spending Memorial Day Weekend 2022

From paying tribute to our armed forces to spending quality time with their families, here's how celebrities spent the unofficial first weekend of the summer

By Kelsie Gibson Updated May 30, 2022 05:54 PM

1 of 27

Lana Condor

Credit: Lana Condor/Instagram

Ahead of Memorial Day, Lana Condor gave a shoutout to her brother Arthur as he became an officer in the Navy. "I'm having a VERY PROUD sister moment," she captioned her post on Instagram. "It was such an honor visiting you during LA Fleet Week & getting to see your ship, USS Essex. I'm so very proud of you 🧭" 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 27

Dwayne Johnson

Credit: Dwayne the Rock Johnson

The Rock enjoyed his holiday weekend by riding around in his four wheeler and sipping on Teremana Tequila. "Enjoy your holiday weekend with your families - it's a special one," he wrote on Instagram

3 of 27

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart celebrated Memorial Day in Somesville, Maine, which she described as "a beautiful American town with patriotic vibes."

"Our deepest sympathies and sincerest thanks to those who sacrificed their lives for us and our country," she captioned a photo of her standing behind an American flag on Instagram. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 27

Jennifer Lopez

Credit: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez kicked off the holiday weekend with some fresh air outside. "BBQ-Chic" she captioned her stylish post on Instagram

Advertisement

5 of 27

Jamie Lee Curtis

Following her daughter Ruby's wedding, the actress shared several Instagram tributes in honor of Memorial Day. "Being a member of the Armed Forces and dedicating your life to the protection of your country is how this country came into existence," she wrote. "The bravery and sacrifice and selflessness that soldiers display, whatever branch, whatever job, whatever circumstance, we are only here because of their bravery. All of my fathers and many of my family have served in the Armed Forces and we honor them here today." 

6 of 27

Melissa Joan Hart

Credit: Melissa Joan Hart/Instagram

Melissa Joan Hart attended a Memorial Day parade with friends over the holiday weekend. "Today is to remember each life lost to protect what we take for granted most days," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to all of the brave men & women who sacrificed everything, and thank you to their families."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 27

Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa celebrated Memorial Day weekend with some summertime activities with their kids, including a Slip 'N Slide. "Sliding into summer like… 😎" the real estate investor captioned his Reel on Instagram. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 27

Carrie Underwood

Credit: Carrie Underwood/Instagram

The country singer had a lazy holiday as she sipped drinks by the pool on her Instagram Story. 

Advertisement

9 of 27

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Credit: Gabrielle Union-Wade/Instagram

The couple celebrated their daughter Zaya's 15th birthday with an outdoor celebration with friends and family. "We all love you sooooooo much and you make us proud every single day! You are such a gift and a blessing in all our lives," Gabrielle Union wrote on Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 27

Sofia Vergara

Credit: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

"Feliz Memorial day weekend," the Modern Family alum captioned a photo of her and her dog on Instagram. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 27

Oliver Hudson

Credit: Oliver Hudson/Instagram

Over the holiday weekend, Oliver Hudson soaked up the sun at a tropical location. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 27

Chrissy Teigen

Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen enjoyed some fun family time with her kids, Luna and Miles, in N.Y.C. "A very New York weekend, featuring the high line, Washington square and innnnnncredible pho and sizzling beef short rib at hello saigon," she captioned the gallery of photos from their trip on Instagram. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 27

Laverne Cox

Credit: Laverne Cox Instagram

Laverne Cox relaxed by the pool as she rang in her 50th birthday over the holiday weekend. "Happy birthday to me," she captioned a video of her strutting in her bikini. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 27

Jana Kramer

Credit: Jana Kramer/Instagram

Jana Kramer documented her "Sunday Funday" with a poolside selfie. "Pool, worship music, sun, and gratitude," she captioned the post. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 27

Rebel Wilson

Credit: Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson took a trip to Florida for the holiday weekend, which included riding polo ponies and a mini Pitch Perfect reunion

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 27

Liv Lo Golding

Liv Lo Golding wished everyone a "happy Memorial Day weekend" as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month comes to a close. "I am really grateful for this years API heritage month," she wrote. "Holding breathwork and yoga classes for the community felt extra meaningful and left me thinking how we can all continue be leaders. If we help in the many ways we can, big, or small we will continue to be a powerful, positive and resilient community." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 27

Nick Carter

After spending quality family time with his kids over the weekend, the Backstreet Boys singer paid tribute on Memorial Day, writing, "Today we honor all the men and women who have sacrificed so much to protect our freedom. We hope you all have a safe." 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 27

Kate Upton

The model paid tribute on Instagram, writing, "Today and every day we honor the courageous men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to serve our country." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 27

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey paid tribute on Memorial Day with a post that simply read, "Remember." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 27

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton celebrated Memorial Day weekend at the Indy 500, which he documented on Instagram. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 27

Jessica Szohr

The Gossip Girl star relaxed by the pool with her daughter Bowie Ella Richardson on the holiday. "Pool szn is here! Wishing you all a safe #MemorialDay," she captioned her post. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 27

Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton showed off her Memorial Day outfit and themed snacks in a collection of photos on Instagram. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 27

Robin Wright

Robin Wright paid tribute on Instagram, writing, "In remembrance of all the brave men and women who have served, I would like to highlight three powerful stories of women I admire. Happy Memorial Day!" 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 27

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon shared a patriotic photo on Instagram writing, "Honoring all of the service men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Today and always."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 27

Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez shared a sweet family snap of his family in Malibu enjoying the holiday weekend. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 27

Barack Obama

The former president paid tribute on Instagram, writing, "On Memorial Day, we honor the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and pray for their families—who still love and grieve for them. May God bless our fallen heroes and all who serve." 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 27

Brian Littrell

The Backstreet Boys singer posted a video from a baseball game in honor of the holiday, writing, "Happy Memorial Day! Thank you to all who served and continue to serve in out military. We appreciate you and thank you for your sacrifice, so that we may live free. God Bless you and your family's 🇺🇸 always remembered." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next