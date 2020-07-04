J. Lo, Halle Berry and More Stars Spend Fourth of July by Reflecting on Country's Past, Urging Fans to Vote
Independence Day weekend celebrations were filled with messages and reminders to reflect on the country's past to improve the future
Jennifer Lopez
The superstar urged fans to vote in November by encouraging them to "be the change you want to see in the world."
Halle Berry
"This year, we have re-defined what it means to be patriotic. Let's continue to fight for true independence for ALL this #IndependenceDay," the actress said.
Jessica Biel
The actress shared a throwback video of her and husband Justin Timberlake ax throwing. In addition, Biel shared an important message, writing, "Let's take today to spend with family SAFELY (for real, wear a mask pls) and remember that while July 4th represents freedom, we still have a lot of work to do in this country for real progress."
Reese Witherspoon
Posting about the importance of voting, the actress urged her fans to register to vote. "It’s up to every U.S. citizen to be part of creating the change you want to see in our country," Witherspoon wrote.
Matthew McConaughey
The actor shared a video on Instagram and Twitter, telling fans about the "growing pains" of the country.
"We are going through some growing pains in this one, aren't we? It is hotter in more ways than one, but growing pains are a good thing because how the hell else are we going to grow up?" McConaughey said.
"We individually make these changes that's how we make a collective change, that's how we get to next year's birthday and birthdays beyond that. And we start partying again, looking around and saying 'Oh yeah, we always got work to do.' We never arrived, but we improved," he said.
Trisha Yearwood
"Freedom comes with responsibility. Have a safe and happy 4th. #WithLibertyAndJusticeForALL," the country star wrote on Instagram.
Karamo Brown
The Queer Eye star gave a message to his fans and followers on Instagram, reminding them to vote in November.
Jonathan Scott
The Property Brothers star shared a message on social media, reminding fans to "use this as a day of reflection."
"I truly believe we are making strides toward a better tomorrow," he said.
AJ McLean
The Backstreet Boys band member shared a quote from Maya Angelou and urged fans to be "open to all of the change that still needs to happen in this country," adding, "We can do better and we will."
Carole King
"Reimagine our country," the singing legend shared on Instagram and Twitter, along with a portrait of the American flag.
Elizabeth Banks
The actress posed in a patriotic swimsuit and flexed her muscles. "America is like this body, the promise is great but it’s an ongoing project. I love America with all her flaws. Happy 4th," Banks wrote.